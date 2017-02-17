Australia Wide: The unsolved Towitta murder

Everyone loves a good murder mystery, and South Australia has provided its fair share. On New Year’s Day in 1902, in the tiny German settlement of Towitta, the gruesome death of a 14-year-old girl gripped the nation’s imagination. Her death not only remains unsolved to this day, but it also changed the way journalists report crime.
