Aubameyang, Brandt, Raffael and More – Best Skills from Matchday 1

Sport Desk August 23, 2017 Bundesliga, XFeatured Leave a comment

All aboard – the Bundesliga showboat returns! Germany’s footballing stars were back showing off their skills again on matchday 1, from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s perfect control and a tricky Ibrahima Traoré, to Julian Brandt’s brilliant back-heel. Sit back and enjoy official highlights in this video from Germany’s top league football.

