AU fails to persuade Gambia’s president to step down

A mediation team led by West African heads of state has left Gambia after failing to convince President Yahya Jammeh to step down.

Jammeh lost last month’s election, but is refusing to quit.

West African leaders are seeking the UN Security Council’s approval to send troops if Jammeh does not hand over power when his term ends on Wednesday.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar, Senegal.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/