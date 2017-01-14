Home » News » AU fails to persuade Gambia’s president to step down

AU fails to persuade Gambia’s president to step down

January 14, 2017

A mediation team led by West African heads of state has left Gambia after failing to convince President Yahya Jammeh to step down.
Jammeh lost last month’s election, but is refusing to quit.
West African leaders are seeking the UN Security Council’s approval to send troops if Jammeh does not hand over power when his term ends on Wednesday.
Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Dakar, Senegal.

