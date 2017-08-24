Atsuto Uchida – New Challenge For The Japanese International

The pacey defender’s career in numbers

After 7 years at Schalke, Atsuto Uchida has decided to leave the club to join second division side Union Berlin. The defender has enjoyed a decent career in Germany to date. After joining Schalke 04 in 2010, he played over 100 games in the Bundesliga, scoring 1 goal and providing 14 assists. What do you think? Will Uchida be back next season in Germany’s top flight?

