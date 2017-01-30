Home » News » At least 6 killed, 8 wounded in Quebec City mosque shooting

At least 6 killed, 8 wounded in Quebec City mosque shooting

News Desk January 30, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 3 Views

At least six people are dead after gunmen opened fire in a mosque in Quebec City on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said, as cited by Reuters. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the shooting a “terrorist attack on Muslims.”
RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

Tags

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Top journalists join #FreeAJStaff campaign

In support of detained Al Jazeera journalists, the top names in news ask us to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd