At least 18 women reported sex attacks amid New Year’s festivities in Innsbruck, Austria

Austrian authorities are investigating an unprecedented number of sexual assaults that occurred on New Year’s Eve in the western city of Innsbruck. Eighteen women have so far reported being groped by a crowd of “individuals.”
