Home » News » At least 14 arrested as left- and right-wing protesters face off in Berkeley, California

At least 14 arrested as left- and right-wing protesters face off in Berkeley, California

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

Arrests were made at a right-wing gathering and counter-protest in Berkeley, Sunday. Amber Cummings, the organiser of an ‘anti-Marxism’ demo, announced she would attend her banned protest on her own on Sunday in Berkeley. Cummings has called on her supporters not to join her following the ban by authorities, however a number of right-wing supporters turned up anyway where they were met with a counter-protest. Confrontations and arrests ensued. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8li7

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

