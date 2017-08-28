At least 14 arrested as left- and right-wing protesters face off in Berkeley, California

Arrests were made at a right-wing gathering and counter-protest in Berkeley, Sunday. Amber Cummings, the organiser of an ‘anti-Marxism’ demo, announced she would attend her banned protest on her own on Sunday in Berkeley. Cummings has called on her supporters not to join her following the ban by authorities, however a number of right-wing supporters turned up anyway where they were met with a counter-protest. Confrontations and arrests ensued. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8li7

