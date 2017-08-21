Arjen Robben – Top 5 Goals – Updated

Sweet strikes from Bayern’s Flying Dutchman!

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Sweet strikes from Bayern’s Flying Dutchman!

He’s one of the best in the business. A footballing genius. Defenders know where he’s going, but they just can’t stop him. We’re talking of course about Arjen Robben! We all know he can score, but which goals are his best? Take a look for yourself!

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!