Argentinians protest against austerity measures

News Desk April 7, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Argentinians angry at austerity measures introduced by President Mauricio Macri are calling for wage increases to be in line with inflation.
Teachers, bus drivers, factory workers and customs agents took part in a 24-hour anti-government strike.
Police in Argentina used high-powered water cannon and tear gas to disperse protesters in the country’s capital.
Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

