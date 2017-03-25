Argentinians demand justice for victims of ‘Dirty War’

Protesters marched in cities across Argentina in remembrance of the victims of the so-called Dirty War, in which tens of thousands were kidnapped, tortured and killed during military rule between 1976 and 1983.

Human rights campaigners say 30,000 people disappeared.

President Mauricio Macri recently questioned that figure, provoking anger and consternation among protesters who challenge his government’s commitment to hold those responsible to account.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Buenos Aires.

