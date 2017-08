Argentina: The female tango dancers breaking the rules

Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, is hosting its annual tango festival and world championship.

But for the first time there is a separate event for women.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

