AP’s Burhan Ozbilici wins World Press Photo competition

When an off-duty policeman shot Russia’s ambassador to Turkey in front of a stunned crowd in Ankara last year, veteran Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici stood his ground and kept taking pictures.

He has now won the top prize for the world’s best press photos of 2016.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Baldwin reports from Amsterdam.

