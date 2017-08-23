Anti Trump protest outside a “Make America Great Again” rally in Phoenix – BBC News

Donald Trump has vowed to close down the government if necessary to build his wall along the Mexico border.

The US president told supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Phoenix, Arizona, that the opposition Democrats were being “obstructionist”.

During the 80-minute speech, he also took aim at the media, blaming them for giving far right groups “a platform”.

But he selectively quoted his initial response to violence at a far-right rally that left one woman dead.

He omitted the controversial claim that “many sides” had to shoulder the blame for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

