Anti Trump protest outside a “Make America Great Again” rally in Phoenix – BBC News

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

Donald Trump has vowed to close down the government if necessary to build his wall along the Mexico border.
The US president told supporters at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Phoenix, Arizona, that the opposition Democrats were being “obstructionist”.
During the 80-minute speech, he also took aim at the media, blaming them for giving far right groups “a platform”.
But he selectively quoted his initial response to violence at a far-right rally that left one woman dead.
He omitted the controversial claim that “many sides” had to shoulder the blame for violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

