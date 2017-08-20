Home » News » Anti-racism protesters scuffle with supporters of a Confederate monument in Dallas

Anti-racism protesters scuffle with supporters of a Confederate monument in Dallas

News Desk August 20, 2017 News Leave a comment

Dallas police officers trying to subdue a crowd at a cemetery housing a Confederate monument have tried to protect four of the demonstrators by pulling them over a barrier in front of the memorial. The scuffle at Pioneer Park, a civil war cemetery, happened late on Saturday as a large rally at City Hall plaza nearby was ending. Police had estimated about 2,300 people attended the rally, but only a few hundred remained by the evening. Tempers flared at Pioneer Park as supporters and opponents of the monument faced off. The four people who were pulled over the barrier appeared to be supporters of the monument. One man was also seen being detained by a law enforcement officer. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8kv3

