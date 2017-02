Antarctica penguins move south in search of cold

The penguin is arguably Antarctica’s most iconic animal.

But with parts of the continent warming up, some colonies are on the move.

Their relocation is considered an early indication of climate change.

Al Jazeera’s Tarek Bazley reports from Mount Siple in west Antarctica.

