Antarctica expedition surveys volcanic islands

A team of scientists travelling around Antarctica has carried out a helicopter survey of the Balleny Islands, south of New Zealand.

These are volcanic, unwelcoming islands with no natural harbours or safe places to land.

Al Jazeera’s Tarek Bazley reports from the Balleny Islands, off Antarctica.

