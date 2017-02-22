Home » News » Antarctica expedition surveys volcanic islands

Antarctica expedition surveys volcanic islands

News Desk February 22, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

A team of scientists travelling around Antarctica has carried out a helicopter survey of the Balleny Islands, south of New Zealand.

These are volcanic, unwelcoming islands with no natural harbours or safe places to land.

Al Jazeera’s Tarek Bazley reports from the Balleny Islands, off Antarctica.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

Tags

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Albania trafficking: ‘I was raped and blindfolded underground’ – BBC News

More than 3,000 people are trafficked into the UK every year, according to official statistics …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd