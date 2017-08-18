‘Another example of ordinary people paying the price for foreign policies’ – Security analyst

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in the centre of Barcelona, Las Ramblas tourist area. Catalan authorities say 13 people were killed, and more than 100 injured, when a van ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians. Two suspects have been arrested. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8kna

LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8kl8

