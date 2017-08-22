Angola to vote for new president as dos Santos ends 38-year reign

Angolans goes to the polls on Wednesday, marking the end of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s 38 years in office.

His party is set to retain power, despite an economic crisis triggered by the oil price slump.

Dos Santos’s retirement has triggered the biggest political transition in decades for Angola.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports.

