Home » News » Angola to vote for new president as dos Santos ends 38-year reign

Angola to vote for new president as dos Santos ends 38-year reign

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

Angolans goes to the polls on Wednesday, marking the end of President Jose Eduardo dos Santos’s 38 years in office.

His party is set to retain power, despite an economic crisis triggered by the oil price slump.

Dos Santos’s retirement has triggered the biggest political transition in decades for Angola.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Chile court lifts total ban on abortion

After years of debate, Chile’s Constitutional Court has approved a law to legalise abortion in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd