Angola gears up for historic vote

For the first time in 38 years, Angolans will be electing a new president.

Outgoing leader Jose Eduardo dos Santos will not be running.

Joao Lourenco, his defence minister, is running on the party ticket instead.

There is a consensus that the ruling party will win again, but there is growing opposition especially among young people who want change.

Al Jazeera applied for visas to be able to cover the elections but these were not granted.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker reports.

