Anger in Brazil over plan to raise retirement age

There have been protests across Brazil against the government’s plan to raise the retirement age to 65.

Brazil has an ageing population and a generous pension scheme that the government says it can no longer afford.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from Sao Paulo.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/