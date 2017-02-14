Home » News » Analysis: Michael Flynn ‘may have lied to the VP’

Analysis: Michael Flynn ‘may have lied to the VP’

News Desk February 14, 2017

Michael Flynn has resigned as US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser over his contacts with Russia.

Mark Jacobson, who was the Democratic adviser to former Defence Secretary Ash Carter, told Al Jazeera: “This is not about the conversations he had with the Russian ambassador or other Russian diplomats. This was about the way he characterised it to the vice president, plain and simple.”

