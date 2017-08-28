Alliance for Freedom and Dignity condemns Qatar blockade

A report by an international human rights group has condemned the countries that have organised a blockade against Qatar.

The Alliance for Freedom and Dignity says the blockade infringes on the fundamental rights of many people in the region.

The condemnation came as Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, was in Kuwait on Sunday for talks on how to resolve the crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Thomas reports from Doha.

