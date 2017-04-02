Home » Sport » Cricket » All Stars Cricket: The Start of Big Moments

All Stars Cricket: The Start of Big Moments

All Stars Cricket is a brand new initiative from the England and Wales Cricket Board aimed at providing girls and boys aged five to eight with a great first experience in cricket. The programme is delivered across England and Wales at over 1,500 fully accredited All Stars Cricket centres. It is a fun and active way to develop your child’s skills, and through our eight-week programme they will learn lots – as well as make new friends – in a safe and inclusive environment.

