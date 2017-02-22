Home » News » Albania trafficking: ‘I was raped and blindfolded underground’ – BBC News

Albania trafficking: ‘I was raped and blindfolded underground’ – BBC News

February 22, 2017

More than 3,000 people are trafficked into the UK every year, according to official statistics – and that number is rising. They come from all over the world, but by far the biggest share are those from Albania. In 2015, this relatively small country accounted for over 600 potential victims – about a fifth of the total. Of those, the vast majority were female, and most of them were forced into prostitution. The authorities in Albania have been criticised for failing to crack down on the problem with just 18 convictions last year.

