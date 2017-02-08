Home » News » Airbnb overhauls rules in Barcelona

Airbnb overhauls rules in Barcelona

News Desk February 8, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 2 Views

Airbnb has announced an overhaul of its rules in Barcelona, aimed at reducing the number of professional landlords using the site. From May, users will only be able to advertise a single property on the site. The changes are an effort to appease city authorities, who believe the site is behind a spike in rents. Also today, the French company that’s managed to create jobs thanks to using robots.

