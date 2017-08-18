Home » News » Aftermath of house explosion in Alcanar, Catalonia, possibly linked to Barcelona attack – police

Aftermath of house explosion in Alcanar, Catalonia, possibly linked to Barcelona attack – police

News Desk August 18, 2017 News Leave a comment

A house explosion which occurred in Alcanar Platja on Wednesday night might be related to Thursday afternoon’s Barcelona terrorist attack, according to Catalan police. Initially, the explosion was treated as a gas leak incident that led to at least one death and several injuries. The documents discovered on the site of the explosion earlier in the day led the police to believe that it could be connected to the deadly van attack in Las Ramblas. READ MORE: on.rt.com/8knc

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Nation gears up for greatest cosmic light show on Earth

Traffic jams have already started as eclipse chasers drive from around the country to witness …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd