Aftermath of house explosion in Alcanar, Catalonia, possibly linked to Barcelona attack – police

A house explosion which occurred in Alcanar Platja on Wednesday night might be related to Thursday afternoon’s Barcelona terrorist attack, according to Catalan police. Initially, the explosion was treated as a gas leak incident that led to at least one death and several injuries. The documents discovered on the site of the explosion earlier in the day led the police to believe that it could be connected to the deadly van attack in Las Ramblas. READ MORE: on.rt.com/8knc

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.