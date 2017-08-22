Africa’s resources: re-examining the management of oil and gas

Subscribe to France 24 now:

In tonight’s edition: Nigeria’s President will work from home after being away from the country for three months, we take a look at the management of natural resources on the continent and an increasing number of Nigerians are in demand for organic food.

Nigeria’s President has announced that he will be working from home for the next few months. Having just returned from a 100 day absence, questions are raised about Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

There have long been calls for Africa to reshape its economic models by reducing reliance on natural resources and diversify economies. We hear from author N.J Ayuk who believes that much of that criticism is overly negative and shortsighted.

Demand for organic produce in Nigeria is rocketing year on year. Many of those paying closer attention to the way their food is grown and raised have become accustomed to the choices abroad and head back home to start their own business.

