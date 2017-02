Africa’s biggest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

The African Film Festival is taking place in Burkino Faso.

The event has traditional dance and drumming.

It also plays a vital role in reflecting life in Africa.

Al Jazeera’s Renee Odeh reports.

