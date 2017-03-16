Home » News » African football president seeks eighth term

African football president seeks eighth term

Issa Hayatou has been the president of African football for almost 30 years.

As the former Cameroonian former athlete looks to win another four-year term at Thursday’s election, he faces a contender who could challenge him for the top job.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Richardson reports from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

