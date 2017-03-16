African football president seeks eighth term

Issa Hayatou has been the president of African football for almost 30 years.

As the former Cameroonian former athlete looks to win another four-year term at Thursday’s election, he faces a contender who could challenge him for the top job.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Richardson reports from the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

