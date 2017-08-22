Afghanistan veteran: even with more US troops, “the Taliban can wait us out”

The longest war in US history just got longer. Donald Trump had long been skeptical of US military involvement in Afghanistan, which he once called a complete waste. But on Monday he reaffirmed his commitment to the intervention. The President offered few specifics on just how that would play out, refusing to set a deadline for withdrawal, and leaving the door open for more US troops to go in. So what’s different about Trump’s plan for Afghanistan? And will it work?

