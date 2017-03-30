Home » News » ‘Afghan Star’ back on TV after Taliban attack

‘Afghan Star’ back on TV after Taliban attack

News Desk March 30, 2017

After an attack by the Taliban, which killed six members of its production team last year, Afghanistan’s most popular television show is back on the air amid tight security.

“Afghan Star” became a target after Islamic clerics criticised it for showing unveiled women singing and dancing in public.

The show’s producers believe that, after twelve seasons, they have shattered some norms and given Afghans an escape from war and poverty.

Al Jazeera’s Natasha Ghoneim reports from Kabul.

