Afghan government, Taliban react to Trump’s war plan

News Desk August 22, 2017 News Leave a comment

The Afghan government has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s plan to keep US troops battling Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

But a Taliban statement responding to Trump’s announcement promised more violence.

Al Jazeera’s Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul.

