Afghan government, Taliban react to Trump’s war plan
The Afghan government has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s plan to keep US troops battling Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.
But a Taliban statement responding to Trump’s announcement promised more violence.
Al Jazeera’s Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul.
