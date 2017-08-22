Afghan government, Taliban react to Trump’s war plan

The Afghan government has welcomed US President Donald Trump’s plan to keep US troops battling Taliban fighters in Afghanistan.

But a Taliban statement responding to Trump’s announcement promised more violence.

Al Jazeera’s Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul.

