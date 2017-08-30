Aerial footage: Aftermath of devastating Houston floods

Aerial footage shot over southeast Houston and over Deer Park, Texas, an industrial corridor about 18 miles southeast of downtown Houston, showed a devastating sight left behind by Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday. Forecasters say heavy rains are continuing to spread over southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lie

LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8lcj

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

