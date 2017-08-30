Home » News » Aerial footage: Aftermath of devastating Houston floods

Aerial footage: Aftermath of devastating Houston floods

News Desk August 30, 2017 News Leave a comment

Aerial footage shot over southeast Houston and over Deer Park, Texas, an industrial corridor about 18 miles southeast of downtown Houston, showed a devastating sight left behind by Hurricane Harvey on Tuesday. Forecasters say heavy rains are continuing to spread over southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lie
LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8lcj

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Death toll continues to rise as more neighborhoods flood

Officials say Tropical Storm Harvey has surpassed all records with several reservoirs breached, homes filled …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd