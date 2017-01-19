Acquired tastes: The ‘disgusting’ French delicacies many foreigners won’t eat

Subscribe to France 24 now :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 19.01.17: France is famous for its gastronomy, but some delicacies are a little hard to stomach for first-time visitors. From snails and blood sausage to tripe and frogs’ legs, this week we focus on dishes French people love… and others find downright gross.

Visit our website :

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :

https://twitter.com/France24_en