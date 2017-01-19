Home » News » Acquired tastes: The ‘disgusting’ French delicacies many foreigners won’t eat

Acquired tastes: The ‘disgusting’ French delicacies many foreigners won’t eat

News Desk January 19, 2017 News Leave a comment 1 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 19.01.17: France is famous for its gastronomy, but some delicacies are a little hard to stomach for first-time visitors. From snails and blood sausage to tripe and frogs’ legs, this week we focus on dishes French people love… and others find downright gross.

Visit our website :
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Challenging inaccurate stories about Muslims – BBC News

Last month there were nine corrections to articles concerning Muslims in the British media – …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd