Acquired tastes: The ‘disgusting’ French delicacies many foreigners won’t eat

FRENCH CONNECTIONS – Thurs. 19.01.17: France is famous for its gastronomy, but some delicacies are a little hard to stomach for first-time visitors. From snails and blood sausage to tripe and frogs’ legs, this week we focus on dishes French people love… and others find downright gross.
