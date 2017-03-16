Above the law? Fillon, Le Pen dismiss corruption probes (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

Now it’s official: Conservative presidential candidate François Fillon – who had initially promised to drop out of the race if placed under formal investigation – has been handed the French equivalent of an indictment. Yet polls still have him within the margin of error for reaching the second round of voting against Marine Le Pen, who faces her own legal troubles. So what makes French voters so much like Trump supporters, who shrug off the alleged rule-breaking of their champion?

Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

