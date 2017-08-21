A total solar eclipse sweeping across the US- BBC News

A total solar eclipse will sweep across the US, from Oregon to South Carolina
It’s the first such eclipse to go from the west to east coasts of the US in 100 years
Experts warn never to look directly at the Sun with the naked eye
Several cities are near or on the path of totality, including St Louis, Nashville and Charleston
The eclipse makes landfall in Oregon at 17:16 GMT and leaves the US in South Carolina 18:48 GMT
