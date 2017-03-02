‘A suicide mission’: World press rips apart François Fillon’s campaign

Subscribe to France 24 now:

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – Thursday, March 2: ‘François Fillon is playing his last card’ – that’s the reaction from the foreign press after his decision to continue running for presidency. The Washington Post reveals US Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied about his connection to Russia. Angela Merkel is facing calls to cancel a visit by the Turkish President. Finally, what’s on your bucket list? The Guardian looks at a growing trend of crazy things people are doing before they die.

