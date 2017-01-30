Home » News » A quick overview of CAR crisis

A quick overview of CAR crisis

The Central African Republic descended into a crisis after President Francoise Bozize was overthrown in a coup in March last year.

The ongoing tensions between political factions soon became a religious one, when ordinary Muslims and Christians turned on each other as the violence escalated across the country.

Thousands have been killed and almost a quarter of the population displaced in a conflict that is fast spiralling out of control.

Al Jazeera’s Hyder Abbasi explains the story in 60 seconds.

