A plastic tide: Sky Ocean Rescue special report

More than eight million tonnes of plastic is thrown away each year and washed out to sea.

It takes centuries to break down. It’s eaten by marine creatures. And it’s in our food chain. Your seafood supper may have a synthetic garnish. Scientists just don’t know what effects it has on our health.

Sky Ocean Rescue is doing something about it.

Find out more and get involved by visiting the Sky Ocean Rescue website: https://skyoceanrescue.com/

