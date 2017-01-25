A plastic tide: Sky Ocean Rescue special report

More than eight million tonnes of plastic is thrown away each year and washed out to sea.
It takes centuries to break down. It’s eaten by marine creatures. And it’s in our food chain. Your seafood supper may have a synthetic garnish. Scientists just don’t know what effects it has on our health.
Sky Ocean Rescue is doing something about it.
Find out more and get involved by visiting the Sky Ocean Rescue website: https://skyoceanrescue.com/
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more videos: http://www.youtube.com/skynews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skynews and https://twitter.com/skynewsbreak
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skynews
For more content go to http://news.sky.com and download our apps:
iPad https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/Sky-News-for-iPad/id422583124
iPhone https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/sky-news/id316391924?mt=8
Android https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bskyb.skynews.android&hl=en_GB
Get to the heart off the problem. To many people on the planet. Half the population halve the problems. Reduce the amount of people and you reduce the impact a over populated planet. Deal with this issue first and foremost. I’m sick of tv programs copping out of saying this truth
Get to the heart off the problem. To many people on the planet. Half the population halve the problems. Reduce the amount of people and you reduce the impact a over populated planet. Deal with this issue dirt and foremost. I’m sick of tc programs copping out of saying this truth