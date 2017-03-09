5 Best FA Cup Penalty Shootouts – Liverpool/Arsenal/Man Utd | Top Five

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub
FATV presents our pick of the best penalty shootouts that have taken place inthe famous Emirates FA Cup, including West Ham and Everton’s 2015 3rd round shootout in which both goalkeepers had to take a shot at goal and Liverpool’s dramatic 2006 FA Cup final shootout against West Ham.
The FA: http://www.thefa.com
Wembley Stadium: http://www.wembleystadium.com
The FA: http://www.twitter.com/fa
The England Football Team: http://www.twitter.com/england
Wembley Stadium: http://www.twitter.com/wembleystadium
The FA WSL: http://www.twitter.com/fawsl
The FA Cup: http://www.facebook.com/thefacup
The England Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
The England Women’s Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandwomen
The FA WSL: http://www.facebook.com/fawsl
Wembley Stadium: http://www.facebook.com/wembleystadium
The England Football Team: http://www.instagram.com/england