5 Best FA Cup Penalty Shootouts – Liverpool/Arsenal/Man Utd | Top Five

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub

FATV presents our pick of the best penalty shootouts that have taken place inthe famous Emirates FA Cup, including West Ham and Everton’s 2015 3rd round shootout in which both goalkeepers had to take a shot at goal and Liverpool’s dramatic 2006 FA Cup final shootout against West Ham.

The FA: http://www.thefa.com

Wembley Stadium: http://www.wembleystadium.com

TWITTER

The FA: http://www.twitter.com/fa

The England Football Team: http://www.twitter.com/england

Wembley Stadium: http://www.twitter.com/wembleystadium

The FA WSL: http://www.twitter.com/fawsl

FACEBOOK

The FA Cup: http://www.facebook.com/thefacup

The England Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam

The England Women’s Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandwomen

The FA WSL: http://www.facebook.com/fawsl

Wembley Stadium: http://www.facebook.com/wembleystadium

INSTAGRAM

The England Football Team: http://www.instagram.com/england