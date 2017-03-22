Home » News » 2,500 soldiers, 600 pieces of equipment: Russian Airborne Forces kick off drills in Crimea

News Desk March 22, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

A large scale airborne military drill kicked off at Crimea’s Opuk Training Ground on Tuesday, with more than 2,500 soldiers of the Russian Airborne Forces and 600 pieces of equipment participating in the exercise. Some 350 paratroopers from the Novorossiysk air assault division landed on the Crimean coast as part of the Airborne Force’s large-scale drills on the peninsula’s Opuk Training Ground on Tuesday. The paratroopers as well as nine BMD-2KU airborne infantry fighting vehicles parachuted from nine Ilyushin Il-76 aricraft. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/86f2

