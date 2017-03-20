Home » News » 2+2 Tokyo talks: Foreign & defense ministers of Russia, Japan hold news conference

2+2 Tokyo talks: Foreign & defense ministers of Russia, Japan hold news conference

March 20, 2017

Russia’s foreign and defense ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Shoigu, are speaking after meeting with their Japanese counterparts, Fumio Kishida and Tomomi Inada, in Tokyo, as part of the so-called “2+2” format talks, which were revived during Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan last December.

