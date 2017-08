$1,360,000+ worth drugs busted in FSB raid on gang near Moscow

Russian Federal Security service (FSB) and Belarusian police bust large drug lab during raid in Moscow Region, seizing over 27kg of methadone and 200kg of precursors, with overall value of seized materials worth more than $1,360,000 (around 80 million Russian rubles).

