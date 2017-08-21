Home » News » 10 sailors missing after US warship collides with tanker

10 sailors missing after US warship collides with tanker

News Desk August 21, 2017 News Leave a comment

At least 10 U.S. sailors are missing after the USS John S. McCain collided with a tanker early Monday east of Singapore, the second accident involving a ship from the Navy’s 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months.

