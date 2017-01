Opposition parties in Zimbabwe are planning to mount a serious challenge to President Robert Mugabe.

The 92-year-old wants to stand for re-election in 2018, but public anger is growing over his handling of the country’s stalled economy.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/