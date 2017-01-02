Youth unemployment rate in Sudan surges

The unemployment rate in Sudan has risen 20 percent over the last two years.

Pressure to earn a living has become a destabilising factor, fueling violence and creating major challenges.

Analysts say the government operates a policy favouring its supporters, which has led to the spike in unemployment, especially in the civil sector.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the capital Khartoum.

