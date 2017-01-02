Home » News » Youth unemployment rate in Sudan surges

Youth unemployment rate in Sudan surges

January 2, 2017

The unemployment rate in Sudan has risen 20 percent over the last two years.

Pressure to earn a living has become a destabilising factor, fueling violence and creating major challenges.

Analysts say the government operates a policy favouring its supporters, which has led to the spike in unemployment, especially in the civil sector.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the capital Khartoum.

