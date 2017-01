Worse than ISIS & nuclear bomb? Mosul dam at risk from ongoing military offensive

French president Francois Hollande has arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to meet French troops helping government forces battle Islamic State. And it came just days after the resumption of a large-scale offensive on Mosul, which remains a key ISIS stronghold. However, experts fear the military operation could lead to a problem even bigger than Islamic State itself.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com

Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt

Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT

Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.