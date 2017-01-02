Home » News » Worse than ISIS & nuclear bomb? Mosul dam at risk from ongoing military offensive

Worse than ISIS & nuclear bomb? Mosul dam at risk from ongoing military offensive

News Desk January 2, 2017 News Leave a comment 1 Views

French president Francois Hollande has arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to meet French troops helping government forces battle Islamic State. And it came just days after the resumption of a large-scale offensive on Mosul, which remains a key ISIS stronghold. However, experts fear the military operation could lead to a problem even bigger than Islamic State itself.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Iraq: Army forces say 60% of Eastern Mosul has been captured to Islamic state group fighters

Subscribe to France 24 now : http://f24.my/youtubeEN FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd