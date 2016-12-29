Home » News » Women’s chess: Gaining ground on male counterparts

Women’s chess: Gaining ground on male counterparts

News Desk December 29, 2016 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Qatar is currently staging the Rapid and Blitz Chess World Championships.

The mind game has always been dominated by men.

But with both sexes playing separately in Doha, Al Jazeera’s looks at how much ground women are making on their male counterparts.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Malik reports from Doha.

