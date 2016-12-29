Women’s chess: Gaining ground on male counterparts

Qatar is currently staging the Rapid and Blitz Chess World Championships.

The mind game has always been dominated by men.

But with both sexes playing separately in Doha, Al Jazeera’s looks at how much ground women are making on their male counterparts.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Malik reports from Doha.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/