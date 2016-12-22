Will Kabila go? DR Congo’s president’s mandate expires, no election in sight (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now :

His mandate expired on Monday, but instead of leaving the presidential post in Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila seems to be digging his heels in. Despite a nationwide ban on demonstrations, protesters continue to take to the streets to voice their anger over Kabila’s hold on power. Kabila insists that the conditions for an election are not yet ripe. And perhaps it’s a legitimate question to ask? Is it even possible to organise free and fair elections in DR Congo right now?

