Home » News » Will Kabila go? DR Congo’s president’s mandate expires, no election in sight (part 1)

Will Kabila go? DR Congo’s president’s mandate expires, no election in sight (part 1)

News Desk December 22, 2016 News Leave a comment 3 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

His mandate expired on Monday, but instead of leaving the presidential post in Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila seems to be digging his heels in. Despite a nationwide ban on demonstrations, protesters continue to take to the streets to voice their anger over Kabila’s hold on power. Kabila insists that the conditions for an election are not yet ripe. And perhaps it’s a legitimate question to ask? Is it even possible to organise free and fair elections in DR Congo right now?
Click here for PART TWO.
Produced by Charles WENTE, François WIBAUX and Van MEGUERDITCHIAN.

Visit our website :
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Russian ‘drone tanks’ take part in military drills in Moscow region

Two Russian unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) equipped with large caliber machine gun and anti-tank grenade …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd